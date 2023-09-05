Pitching of Kyle Hendricks, others key to Cubs recent success

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cubs have been that team since the MLB All-Star break.

Only the Atlanta Braves have scored more runs since the Midsummer Classic and only the Los Angeles Dodgers have more wins.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a team trying to stay on its giant run right into the playoffs.

One day after pitcher Justin Steele's masterpiece, it's veteran Kyle Hendricks' turn on the hill as the Cubs go for a third-straight win. Hendricks hasn't been as great as Steele, but his resurgence has been almost as important to the team's success.

"Kyle's not going to hype himself up too much, right?" said Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. "But yeah, he's been awesome. More than for our team, I'm just so happy for him and the time that he put to get himself right from last year to this year. It's so awesome to have a guy here who's been in Chicago for as long as he has. He's just a steadying force for a group that's had a lot of change so it's amazing having him."

Manager David Ross added, "Kyle's been great. I think he's getting back to being vintage himself. He's been really stubborn with the changeup, how good it is. It's really played good for him. I think the way he's moving the fastball around has been nice. He's handled a lot of adversity in coming back. The work he put in to get back here and improve has really paid off.

Ace Marcus Stroman, who's dealing with a rib cartilage injury, had a bullpen throwing session on Monday that went well. Ross said Stroman will hopefully throw another one soon, but don't expect him back in the rotation anytime soon.

Ross said Stroman has a way to go.