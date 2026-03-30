Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul warns about scam involving fake traffic violations

If you received a text message about a traffic violation that you know you didn't commit, chances are it may be a scam, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

He is joining other leaders warning about the growing scam involving texts about fake traffic and toll violations.

The text message mentions things like the motorist's driving privileges will be suspended for 30 days, or that they will be prosecuted and their credit score will be affected.

The texts are aimed at tricking drivers into sharing personal and financial information.

Raoul warns that if you get one, even if the phone number appears local, do not click or tap on anything.

Residents are being reminded that government agencies never call, text, or send unprompted emails to ask for payment or personal information.