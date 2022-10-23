Krav Gym in Bolingbrook hosting self-defense training class Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook gym is teaching people how to take their safety, into their own hands.
The Krav Gym is hosting a self-defense training class this afternoon.
Students will get the chance to learn hands-on skills and techniques to defend themselves against an attacker.
Sunday's class starts at 11:30 a.m. this morning, near Boughton and Schmidt roads.
Pre-registration and a $30 fee are required.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.