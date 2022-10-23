Watch CBS News
Local News

Krav Gym in Bolingbrook hosting self-defense training class Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

Krav Gym to host self-defense course in Bolingbrook
Krav Gym to host self-defense course in Bolingbrook 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook gym is teaching people how to take their safety, into their own hands.

The Krav Gym is hosting a self-defense training class this afternoon.

Students will get the chance to learn hands-on skills and techniques to defend themselves against an attacker.

Sunday's class starts at 11:30 a.m. this morning, near Boughton and Schmidt roads. 

Pre-registration and a $30 fee are required. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.