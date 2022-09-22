Kolmar Park rededicated in honor of Gertrud Kolmar, German-Jewish poet killed in the Holocaust
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, it's been known as Kolmar Park, presumably named for the street.
But on Thursday, the northwest side park was re-dedicated, not for a street, but in honor or Gertrud Kolmar, a renowned German-Jewish poet killed in the Holocaust.
"An the fact that we are honoring her, capturing and forever memorializing her history, is again, a great testament to who we are as a city," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Activists pushed for the change for more than a year. The Chicago Park District approved the name last April.
