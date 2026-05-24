Key to understanding menopause may lie in gut, expert says

Menopause can feel like a major turning point for millions of women, with symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog can make women feel like their bodies aren't their own.

But what if the answer to easing symptoms lies deep inside a woman's gut? Nurse practitioner Cynthia Thurlow, author of the new book "The Menopause Gut," said the key to understanding menopause may in fact lie in the microbiome.

"The microbiome is 40 trillion bacteria and other microorganisms that intersect with every organ in our bodies," Thurlow said. "They're really important because although we cannot see them, there are more of them than there are human cells in the body."

Thurlow explained that the microbiome helps with metabolism helps with the immune system, how we sleep, how we interact with our body, and our mood, among other things.

"Literally every system in the body intersects with this very important microbiome that we cannot see, but is part of our large intestine or colon," she said.

In the book, Thurlow explained that as a lot of hormones shift, women become more vulnerable to inflammation — which then impacts everything from their metabolism and weight gain to mood. But what are some of the root causes that really drive inflammation, and what can a woman do to reduce it?

"Ultra-processed foods can drive inflammation because of some of their chemical additives, preservatives, artificial sugars, et cetera," said Thurlow. "And so, these in and of themselves can promote inflammation in our bodies and even lead to insulin resistance, which is at the basis for nearly every chronic disease that we see."

Thurlow had some advice for changes women who have symptoms of menopause could start making right away.

"I would say, number one hydration. Making sure you're staying hydrated. We start to lose our ability to sense hydration or dehydration as we get older," she said. "Number two, find easy ways to integrate more fiber in your diet. Something as simple as adding a tablespoon of fresh ground flax or chia seeds to a smoothie can do leaps and bounds improvement in the microbiome itself."

Thurlow said menopause is an opportunity for every woman to understand her body better, and to take control of her health in a new and powerful way.

You can follow Cynthia Thurlow on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube, and she also hosts a podcast and has a Substack. More on her book is available here.