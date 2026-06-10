Security guard sentenced to 3 years for shooting death of woman at Stone Park nightclub

A security guard has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman inside a nightclub in west suburban Stone Park last year.

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Zulma Calderon Pacheco, according to Cook County court records.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped three felony gun charges he had faced. Cook County Judge Geary Kull sentenced Henley to 3 years in prison. He will receive credit for more than one year he spent on electronic monitoring since his arrest.

Stone Park police said a fight broke out inside the Mansion Nightclub, at 3801 W. Lake St, just before 1:40 a.m. on March 8, when Henley pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting and killing Pacheco.

At the time, Pacheco was dancing with her boyfriend, and was not involved in the fight.

Henley's defense attorneys have said he was trying to stop women in the club from being groped when he was attacked. He admitted to having a gun, which he said he had because he said a few days prior gang members came to the club armed and threatened him.

Pacheco's family said video from Facebook showed the moment when a man in a black shirt and pants fired a shot during a fight. The family said the shot hit Pacheco in the chest.

Police have said Henley should not have been working at Mansion Live nightclub, as he was not licensed to work as a security guard nor licensed to carry a gun.

Pacheco's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Henley, Mansion Live, and JMC Security, accusing them of negligence in her death.

Their lawsuit claims Mansion Live did not provide appropriate security, failed to staff an appropriate number of security guards, failed to properly train and supervise security guards, allowed security to carry a concealed firearm and fire it inside of the club when it was unsafe, and was overall careless and negligent in how they operated the club.

"He didn't have a FOID card as required by Illinois law and he didn't have the proper training under Illinois law, which requires 40 hours of training," attorney Tim Cavanagh said.