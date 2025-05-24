Woman shot during argument, fight with another woman on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot during argument with another woman in Kenwood

Woman shot during argument with another woman in Kenwood

Woman shot during argument with another woman in Kenwood

What started as an argument Friday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side ended with one woman shot and another beaten.

Police said, around 9:10 p.m., a 46-year-old woman got into an argument with a man and a woman in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

During the argument, the man and woman began hitting the victim in the face before she pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the left armpit, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 46-year-old woman, who has a valid FOID card, suffered bruises to the face from the attack, and refused medical attention.

The man and woman who attacked the victim were taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday morning.