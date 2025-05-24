Watch CBS News
Woman shot during argument, fight with another woman on Chicago's South Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
What started as an argument Friday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side ended with one woman shot and another beaten.

Police said, around 9:10 p.m., a 46-year-old woman got into an argument with a man and a woman in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

During the argument, the man and woman began hitting the victim in the face before she pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the left armpit, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 46-year-old woman, who has a valid FOID card, suffered bruises to the face from the attack, and refused medical attention.

The man and woman who attacked the victim were taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday morning.

