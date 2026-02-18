Kennedy Expressway shooting reported near Ogden Avenue, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police say they are investigating reports of a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway near Ogden Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they were called to southbound I-90/I-94 and Ogden Avenue in the city's River West neighborhood just before 3:15 p.m. for a reported expressway shooting.

ISP said injuries have been reported but did not offer any further information about how many people were injured, whether those injuries were from gunfire, or how severe they are.

No lanes are closed at this time, according to Illinois State Police.

No further information was immediately available.