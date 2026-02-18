Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennedy Expressway shooting reported near Ogden Avenue, Illinois State Police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Illinois State Police say they are investigating reports of a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway near Ogden Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they were called to southbound I-90/I-94 and Ogden Avenue in the city's River West neighborhood just before 3:15 p.m. for a reported expressway shooting.

ISP said injuries have been reported but did not offer any further information about how many people were injured, whether those injuries were from gunfire, or how severe they are.

No lanes are closed at this time, according to Illinois State Police.

No further information was immediately available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue