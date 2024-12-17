Chicago's Kennedy Expressway construction delayed again. Here's when lanes will reopen

CHICAGO (CBS) — IDOT announced another delay to the end of the Kennedy Expressway construction.

It's no secret that drivers are frustrated that the reversible lanes on the Kennedy Expressway are still closed. The Illinois Department of Transportation predicted the project would be completed by the end of fall, but winter notably begins on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning during a media conference, IDOT announced another delay. The reversible lanes will reopen the week of January 13, a significant delay from the original deadline of October 31.

IDOT said crews are still testing the new technology and the last step of testing will begin on January 2.

A billboard along the Kennedy Expressway is using the holiday season to seemingly troll the Illinois construction project that has yet to be completed.

In response to the delay, an Old National Bank billboard now carries a message: "How does Santa deliver presents on time? He avoids the Kennedy!" The billboard then flips the display to read, "Come on, express lanes - open up!"

In September, the state transportation department tweeted a photo of the signs saying "The finish line is in sight," and again touted a project completion timeline to fall within fall.

Hey, Chicago! Check out the new signage above the reversible lanes on the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94). The finish line is in sight, with reversible lanes anticipated to be completed this fall. Project details: https://t.co/IMpJlSfX3z pic.twitter.com/FMaBZd6TDv — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) September 12, 2024

The Kennedy Expressway project is a three-phase job, with the final chapter — work on the outbound lanes — beginning in the spring of 2025. IDOT officials said the work should take just about as long as the current portion, because the reversals have two lanes, and the outbounds have four.

For more information on the Kennedy Expressway construction project, visit IDOT.Illinois.gov.