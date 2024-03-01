Kennedy Expressway express lanes to close earlier than expected for second phase of construction project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second phase of the $150 million Kennedy Expressway reconstruction project will begin earlier than planned due to this spring's warmer weather.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the rehab of the reversible express lanes on the Kennedy between the Edens Expressway junction and Ohio Street will begin March 11, weather permitting.

Work on the reversible express lanes is expected to continue through the fall, and those lanes will be closed to both inbound and outbound traffic during construction.

Advance work on the reversible lanes begins Monday, weather permitting. Crews will close the reversible lanes overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Starting March 11, four consecutive nights of lane and ramp closures will be required in both directions along both the Kennedy and Edens expressways to prepare for the work on the reversible express lanes. Ramps and lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

The reversible lanes will be closed in both directions from March 11 through late fall, along with the left lane inbound lane on both the Kennedy and Edens expressways between the Kennedy/Edens junction to Montrose Avenue.

Monday, March 11

· Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

· At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

• The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place.

o Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue

o Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road

Tuesday, March 12

· Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

• At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

· Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

· At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.



Thursday, March 14

· Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

• At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

In addition, starting the week of March 11, the left lane of the inbound Kennedy Expressway will be closed between Chicago Avenue and Lake Street, and the left lane of the outbound Kennedy will be closed from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue for work on bridge cleaning, painting, and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy Expressway also will close the week of March 11, and is expected to reopen in the late fall.

IDOT said drivers who use the Kennedy Expressway should expect significant delays during the project, and allow extra time to drive through the area.

Drivers should consider alternative routes or public transportation instead of using the Kennedy Expressway.

The first phase of the three-year project, which focused on repaving the inbound lanes, was completed last fall.

The third phase next year will focus on repaving the outbound lanes.