Kelsea Ballerini contracts COVID, to co-host CMT Awards remotely

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Singer Kelsea Ballerini has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will co-host the CMT Music Awards remotely, it was announced Monday.

"A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person any more," Ballerini said in a video tweeted by CMT Monday morning.

Ballerini went on to explain that she will host remotely, while her co-host, actor Anthony Mackie, will be in person.

In an interview with CBS Mornings Monday, musician Kane Brown said he will also serve a co-host. Brown is himself nominated for several awards.

The CMT Music Awards, taking place in Nashville, will air live at Paramount+ at 5 p.m., and then on CBS2 at 8 p.m.  

