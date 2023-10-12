Karina's Bill pushed to protect victims from guns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month and activists are pushing a new bill that would protect victims from guns.

The bill would require all guns to be removed from a home when an abuse survivor gets an order of protection.

"An order of protection revokes an abuser's firearms identification card, but it does nothing to get guns out of the hands of those causing harm," said Amanda Pyron of The Network.

"We need to ensure that when a survivor decides that an order of protection is the right tool, to help them find safety, that order of protection is effective," added John Bouman, of Legal Action Chicago.

The measure is called Karina's Bill.

It's named after Karina Gonzalez who was shot and killed, along with her daughter, by her husband this past summer.

Gonzalez had an order of protection.