Clerk Karen Yarbrough to announce pay increase for poll workers during April elections

CHICAGO (CBS) – Those working the polls in the upcoming April runoff elections will have something extra to look forward to.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is announcing pay increases for poll workers during a press conference on Thursday.

Election judges will earn $250, which is a $50 increase, and Polling Place Technicians will make $385, a $20 increase.

The press conference will take place at the Cook County Administration Building, located at 69 W. Washington at 11 a.m.