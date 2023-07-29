Watch CBS News
Two tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Kankakee County Friday night

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County during severe weather that struck the area Friday night, the National Weather Service confirms. 

The first was an EF-0 tornado that occurred near Kankakee, officials said. 

The second was rated ED-1 and happened in Momence. 

The NWS said peak wind speeds and tracks of those tornadoes will be provided later. 

First published on July 29, 2023 / 6:33 PM

