Two tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Kankakee County Friday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County during severe weather that struck the area Friday night, the National Weather Service confirms.
The first was an EF-0 tornado that occurred near Kankakee, officials said.
The second was rated ED-1 and happened in Momence.
The NWS said peak wind speeds and tracks of those tornadoes will be provided later.
