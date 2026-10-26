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Passenger airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Kane County over weekend, sheriffs say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The Kane County Sheriff's Office has released details about a crash that left one person critically injured on Interstate 90 over the weekend. 

The office said deputies were assisting the Gilberts Police Department with a traffic stop on Saturday, Oct. 24, when three vehicles failed to yield to emergency lights. 

A deputy then pursued the vehicles eastbound on I-90 but ended the pursuit east of Exit 59, the office said.

As the fleeing vehicles approached Route 31, a fourth, uninvolved vehicle tried to exit onto Route 31 when it crashed.

A passerby reported the crash and emergency personnel responded to find a driver and a passenger inside. 

The passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to another hospital in critical condition. Additional information about the passenger, including age and gender, was not released.

The driver was evaluated and released on scene, the office said.

The investigation into the three vehicles that failed to yield to emergency lights remains ongoing.     

The video above is from a previous report.

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