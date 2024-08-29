Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway Bridge now completed

Longmeadow Parkway Bridge now completed in Kane Co.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers in northern Kane County will soon see some relief from traffic jams as state and county officials on Thursday marked the completion of the Longmeadow Parkway Bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The corridor is more than five miles long, passing through Carpentersville, Algonquin, Barrington Hills, and over the Fox River.

It also includes a bike and pedestrian path. Officials said the corridor was designed to alleviate traffic congestion.

"We are not only modernizing a key stretch of roadway to improve safety, capacity, and efficiency, but we're also saving Illinoisans time and money," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The project cost about $200 million and took over a decade to complete. The bridge is expected to open soon, but an exact date hasn't been set.