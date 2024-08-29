Watch CBS News
Local News

Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway Bridge now completed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Longmeadow Parkway Bridge now completed in Kane Co.
Longmeadow Parkway Bridge now completed in Kane Co. 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers in northern Kane County will soon see some relief from traffic jams as state and county officials on Thursday marked the completion of the Longmeadow Parkway Bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The corridor is more than five miles long, passing through Carpentersville, Algonquin, Barrington Hills, and over the Fox River.

It also includes a bike and pedestrian path. Officials said the corridor was designed to alleviate traffic congestion.

"We are not only modernizing a key stretch of roadway to improve safety, capacity, and efficiency, but we're also saving Illinoisans time and money," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The project cost about $200 million and took over a decade to complete. The bridge is expected to open soon, but an exact date hasn't been set.

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.