Juvenile charged with speeding, leaving scene of crash that left 2 hurt in Algonquin, Illinois

A juvenile was charged after crashing into a home, leaving two people hurt, and leaving the scene in Algonquin on Friday.

Algonquin police said just before 10 p.m., officers and members of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to the home near the intersection of Boyer Road and Eineke Boulevard.

It was determined that the car left the road and hit the home where residents were present at the time.

One of the residents was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life[1]threatening injuries, police said. A juvenile passenger from the car was also taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, only described as a juvenile, fled on foot before officers arrived.

They were later turned in by a parent and taken into custody. They were then charged with

reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, driving without ever having been issued a driver's license, speeding 26–34 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and disobeying a stop sign.

Police said that due to the age of the individual involved, no additional identifying information will be released.

"The Algonquin Police Department continues to emphasize the importance of safe and lawful driving, particularly for newer drivers. Families and guardians play an important role in helping young drivers understand the responsibilities that come with being behind the wheel," said APD Chief of Police Dennis Walker.