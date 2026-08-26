Family of Justin McCauley, fatally shot during robbery at Brighton Park gas station, call for justice

The family of a man who was fatally shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station on the city's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning is looking for answers and calling for justice.

Known as a father, son and dedicated family man, Justin McCauley, 36, was killed around 3 a.m. at the Thorntons gas station off the Stevenson Expressway in the 3400 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park. He was known as a regular at the station and was on his way to work.

Justin's family calls the tragic news of his passing surreal.

"This is a tragedy and it's so horrible. I don't want this to happen to anyone else," said Justin's father, Steve, while fighting back tears.

Early Tuesday morning, Justin was gunned down when he stopped at the Southwest Side gas station. His family said he was getting his daily coffee. A witness told CBS News Chicago that as he left the store, he spotted masked gunmen in the parking lot and alerted the workers.

"I wouldn't back down and I wouldn't let someone sit in that gas station alone either," Steve said. "If it meant my life like it meant my son's life, then he's a hero to us if he saved someone in the process then, Amen."

The investigation indicated that after Justin gave the heads-up about the gunmen, at least one shot him in the parking lot.

"They took a piece of my heart that can never be replaced. What I have to say to them is get right with god, get right with god because it's not going to end well for you," said Justin's grandfather Robert McCauely.

While fighting back tears, Steve says he has no words for the suspects.

"They don't deserve my words," he said. "My 13-year-old son, Justin's brother, has forgiven them, has been to church today. He's stronger than I am, but I don't forgive them for ****. I'm sorry but I don't, you know what I mean, you took my life away from me, man. And If you think this is something, a game or joke, it ain't."

Justin worked as a truck driver and was blocks from his job that morning. He leaves behind a 6-year-old son and 13-year-old brother who's big on faith.

As they grieve and search for justice, this father reflects on the final words he had with his son.

"I told him I love him and he loved me back. That was it. That was the last time I talked to him, same with his mother. We make sure that was the words we say. You never know when you will say it again," Steve said.

The family is hoping the community comes together and that someone has the information leading to the arrest of the suspects.