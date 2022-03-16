Jussie Smollett to be released from Cook County Jail on bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jussie Smollett is being released from the Cook County Jail on bond, less than a week after being sentenced to 150 days for staging a hate crime against himself.

The Fifth Illinois Appellate Court District ordered a stay on Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for hate crime hoax (cbsnews.com)" Smollett's jail term and granted him bond, on the grounds that he was convicted of nonviolent offenses and the appellate court would not be able to hear and rule on his appeal before his sentence was up.

Smollett will be released on a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, the appellate court ruled.

On Thursday of last week, Cook County Criminal Court Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months' probation for fabricating a racist, homophobic hate crime against himself. Linn ordered that Smollett spend the first 150 days, or about five months, of that probation in jail.

After announcing the sentence, Linn asked Smollett if he had any questions, to which Smollett said, "No, I would just like to say to your honor that I am not suicidal. That's what I would like to say."

"I am not suicidal. I am innocent, and I am not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBT community," Smollett said. "Your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor, I respect your decision."

"Jail time?" he added, with a shake of his head and a clap of his hands, "I am not suicidal."

Upon being escorted from the courtroom to go to jail a short time later, Smollett raised his fist and yelled: "I am not suicidal! I am not suicidal, and I'm innocent! I could have said that I was guilty a long time ago!"

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday morning with one of Smollett's attorneys, who said since last Thursday when Smollett was sentenced, they have been nonstop hard at work trying to get Smollett released.

On Monday, Smollett's family claimed he was being kept in a psych ward at the Cook County jail with a sign saying he's "at risk of self-harm."

The sheriff's office said Smollett is not in solitary confinement and that has not been used for any inmate since 2016. He is currently in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras and by an officer with a body camera.

Smollett's family also claimed that he has been the target of "vicious threats in social media forums," which they said "reflects the hatred and wish for physical harm towards Smollett which he may experience during incarceration."

The family also claimed Smollett has a compromised immune system and faces a serious health risk in the event that he is exposed to COVID-19 in jail.

But CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller noted that none of these arguments turned out to be relevant when it came to the ruling to release Smollett.

"The special prosecutor said today that there was no basis to complain about his status as a prisoner and COVID-19 concerns – that doesn't mirror any argument. They just strictly went by the factor that this is a nonviolent crime, and they think it's only fair that he not do his entire sentence before the appellate court has a chance to review it," Miller said.

Miller said he was not surprised that Smollett was released pending his appeal, noting that he said earlier in the week that he thought the odds such a thing would happen were 50-50.