Family of Jussie Smollett says he's being kept in a psych ward

Jussie Smollett's family says he's being kept in a psych ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Jussie Smollett said he is being kept in a psych ward in Cook County Jail, with a sign saying he's "at risk of self-harm."

They also believe being in a cell alone could hurt his mental health. CBS 2 asked the Cook County Sheriff about the family's concerns.

The sheriff's office said Smollett is not in solitary confinement and that has not been used for any inmate since 2016. He is currently in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras and by an officer with a body camera.

“I hope this is the last day we talk about Jussie Smollett.” Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts to Smollett sentencing and “moving on” here in Chicago ⤵️@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NO7ow1IXyR — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) March 14, 2022

Other prisoners are not in the common area when Smollett is allowed out of his cell. It's a protocol used for inmates in protective custody like those with a high profile. Smollett's lawyers filed an emergency motion Monday to stay his sentence or grant bond while they appeal.