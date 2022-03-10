Jussie Smollett faces sentencing for hate crime hoax conviction

Jussie Smollett faces sentencing for hate crime hoax convictionget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's seemingly endless criminal case is expected to come to a close on Thursday, after more than three years, when he will ask a judge to overturn his conviction before facing sentencing.
Smollett's sentencing hearing is set for Thursday afternoon, but first his attorneys will try to convince the judge in the case to overturn his conviction or grant him a new trial – a longshot request that is routinely made in criminal cases, but rarely granted.
In December, a Cook County jury found Smollett guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct, while acquitting him of the sixth count. Prosecutors had accused Smollett of paying two brothers – Abel and Ola Osundairo – to help him stage a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019, and then lying to police about it, in a bid for publicity. The Osundairo brothers were the key witnesses against him at trial.
The disorderly conduct charges are class 4 felonies, carrying a sentence of up to three years in prison. Smollett is free on bond as he awaits sentencing, and many of Smollett's supporters have written letters to Judge James Linn, asking him to consider sentencing Smollett to probation or some other alternative to prison.
Among those asking Linn to show lenience are NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, actress Alfre Woodard, and actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife and fellow actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Thursday's hearing could take the better part of the afternoon on Thursday, between the bid to have his conviction thrown out and, barring an unlikely decision in Smollett's favor, a sentencing hearing with arguments and witnesses from prosecutors and defense attorneys.
One of the biggest questions ahead of Smollett's sentencing is if he chooses to address the court, and whether or not he shows remorse and admits to lying to police – the crime of which he was convicted.
Defense attorneys argue entire prosecution violated Jussie Smollett's rights
In seeking to have Jussie Smollett's conviction thrown out, his defense attorneys argued he never should have been put on trial in the first place, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to drop the original charges in March 2019, and then a special prosecutor brought new charges nearly a year later.
Defense attorney Tina Glandian argued Cook County Judge Michael Toomin exceeded his authority by appointing a special prosecutor to reinvestigate the case after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx had agreed to drop the original charges in the case without requiring Smollett to admit any guilt.
Glandian also argued that retired Judge Sheila O'Brien, who filed the request to appoint a special prosecutor in the Smollett case, had no standing to do so.
She also argued the special prosecutor's pursuit of charges in the case violated the deal Smollett made with Cook County prosecutors to drop the original case.
"It was a violation of Mr. Smollett's rights to then re-prosecute him," Glandian argued. "His due process rights have been violated as a result of the instant indictment, because he was promised not to be hauled back into court, and that's exactly what happened here."
Defense attorneys also argue multiple mistakes were made during the trial, arguing they should have been able to ask their own questions of potential jurors, rather than the judge asking all the questions.
Linn pointed out he always gives prosecutors and defense attorneys to propose questions for potential jurors, and he did the same in Smollett's case. He even noted one bizarre proposed question Smollett's defense team came up with: "what kind of animal would they want to be, and why?"
Jussie Smollett's sentencing hearing begins nearly 30 minutes late
Jussie Smollett's sentencing hearing got underway at 1:27 p.m., nearly 30 minutes later than scheduled, after Smollett and his family were late arriving at the courthouse.
Judge James Linn did not address Smollett's late arrival in open court.
The first order of business will be Smollett's longshot request to have his conviction be overturned, or to be granted a new trial.
The defense team's filing took issue with what it called pre-trial errors that were not addressed by the court in Smollett's trial. Attorneys for Smollett in particular claimed that the trial judge violated Smollett's Sixth Amendment rights by "prevent(ing) the defense from "actively participating in jury selection," and also made the wrong ruling when defense attorneys argued that some prospective jurors had been excluded at prosecutors' request based on their race.
The filing also took issue with numerous aspects of the judge's instruction to the jury, and also accused the court of denying Smollett's due process right to a "public trial" – given that members of the public and sometimes the news media couldn't get into the courtroom throughout much of the trial until an overflow room was set up.
Defense attorneys also clamed the judge erred in failing to grant their motion for a directed finding of not guilty after the prosecution rested – among numerous other claims.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller has said it's highly unlikely Judge James Linn will grant that motion. Rather, the defense's arguments more likely will be used as the basis for a possible appeal before the Illinois Appellate Court.
Jussie Smollett arrives late for sentencing hearing, bodyguard knocks down photographer
Jussie Smollett's sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but Smollett and his family did not arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse until 1:01 p.m.
With his 92-year-old grandmother and other relatives at his side, Smollett still had to go through security before heading to the courtroom, meaning he would be at least a few minutes late for his date in court.
Smollett and his family declined to speak to reporters, and his bodyguards pushed members of the media to get inside, even knocking down a photographer as they walked inside.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Smollett showing up late will clearly anger Judge James Linn, who is handling the sentencing hearing.
"If he's not there at one o'clock to stand up and walk to the well of the courtroom, that will upset the judge," Miller said.
Legal Analyst Irv Miller says Jussie Smollett's best bet to avoid jail is to admit guilt
A key question at Jussie Smollett's sentencing hearing will be whether or not he decides to make a statement to the judge, and what impact that will have on the judge's ruling.
"This is probably a long discussion he had with his lawyers on whether or not he should make a statement, because the last thing he wants to do is say something that will turn this into a really tough sentencing hearing for him, where he could actually be sentenced to do some jail time," CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said.
Miller said Smollett could choose to say nothing at all; avoid discussing the case and only make a statement only about the good things he's done in his life; maintain his stance that he's innocent; or admit guilt, apologize, and offer to perform community service or pay restitution to the Chicago Police Department for the costs of the investigation.
While Miller said it's unlikely Judge James Linn will sentence Smollett to time behind bars, if Smollett says nothing at all at sentencing, or continues to proclaim his innocence, he risks being sent to jail.
"Knowing Judge Linn, and I've known him for a long time, both as a judge and as a prosecutor, if Jussie Smollett gets up there and says, 'Judge, I don't wish to make a statement,' I do believe the judge will sentence him to probation, but also with some jail time. Then he'll say 'You lied to this jury, and we can't allow to perjury to enter into a criminal courtroom. You have to pay the price for that,'" Miller said.
If Smollett speaks only about his own background, and his charitable actions, but doesn't talk about the case, he could get only a small amount of jail time in addition to probation.
"If, in fact, he gets up there and says, 'Judge, I'm innocent, I didn't do this, I'm a scapegoat,' I think if he does that, he's going to get a lot of time. Not penitentiary time, but he could get up to six months of jail, if in fact the judge gives him probation," Miller said.
Smollett's best chance to avoid any jail time is to admit he is guilty, Miller said.
"If he gets up there and says, 'Judge, I'm sorry, I did it, I admit my guilt, that's his best shot for not getting any jail time," Miller said.
As for Smollett's bid to have his conviction overturned, or to be granted a new trial, Miller said, while both sides will present arguments at the start of the hearing, Judge James Linn likely has already made up his mind how he's going to rule.
"It's a legal thing at that end of it. He knows what he's going to do," Miller said.
Smollett's grandmother, older brother expected to ask judge to show lenience
Smollett and his family are expected to arrive at the courthouse between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m., and a family spokesperson said they will not speak to reporters on their way into the courthouse.
Smollett's 92-year-old grandmother, Molly, and his oldest brother, Jojo, are among four witnesses set to testify or provide statements on his behalf during the sentencing hearing.
His defense team said dozens of other supporters also have sent in letters on his behalf, asking the judge to sentence him to an alternative to prison, such as probation.
Actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife and actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson were among those asking the judge to show Smollett Mercy.
"Jussie has already suffered a great deal of punishment, as this situation has destroyed his existing career and impugned his reputation," LaTanya Jackson wrote in their letter.
The president of the NAACP also urged the court to keep in mind, "This case involves no drugs, no theft, no sex, no property damage, and no physical injury to anyone other than the defendant."
Rev. Jesse Jackson argued prison is not the answer for Smollett's crime.
"I am deeply concerned about the physical safety of a well-known, nonviolent, black, gay man with Jewish heritage who may be incarcerated within the U.S. prison system," Rev. Jackson wrote.
Smollett's lead defense attorney, Nenye Uche, is expected to speak to reporters after the sentencing hearing.
Will Jussie Smollett face prison time?
A jury of six men and six women deliberated more than nine hours over two days before finding Smollett guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct, accusing the actor of staging a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019, and then lying to police about it.
Jurors found him not guilty of the sixth count of disorderly conduct.
The charges for which Smollett was convicted dealt with his falsely telling several different police officers he was the victim of a hate crime and a battery.
The disorderly conduct charges are class 4 felonies, carrying a sentence of up to three years in prison. Smollett has been free on bond as he awaits sentencing, today.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller has said it's unlikely Smollett would be sentenced to significant time in prison, if any, despite previously pleading no contest to charges he lied to police by giving his brother's name during a DUI arrest in California.
Twists, turns in the case of Jussie Smollett
The Jussie Smollett case has taken its share of twists and turns.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office misled the public time and again while handling the investigation, according to a special prosecutor's report.
Smollett was convicted earlier of lying to Chicago Police about being attacked in January 2019, but Foxx's office dropped the original charges in the case, raising serious questions and doubt from the public.
Five months after Foxx's office dropped the initial charges against Smollett, without requiring him to admit any guilt, special prosecutor Dan Webb was tasked with taking over the case and reinvestigating both Smollett's claims and Foxx's handling of the case. Webb ultimately brought new charges against Smollett, and the actor was found guilty earlier this month of of charges he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself.
Webb also released a summary of his report on his investigation of Foxx's handling of the case last summer, but needed Judge Michael Toomin's permission to release the full 60-page report, because it contains grand jury information, which is typically kept confidential.
Toomin had declined Webb's previous requests to release the full report, but after Smollett was convicted, Webb again asked Toomin to authorize the release of the full report.
The report cleared Foxx's office of any crimes, but found "substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures" in prosecuting and later dropping charges against Smollett.
