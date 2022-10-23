Watch CBS News
Local News

Jurassic Gardens in Volo hosting sensory friendly dinosaur display

/ CBS Chicago

Jurassic Gardens hosting sensory friendly event Sunday
Jurassic Gardens hosting sensory friendly event Sunday 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a quiet walk on the wild side.

Jurassic Gardens in northwest suburban Volo is hosting special hours for guests with sensory processing disorders.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, the dinosaur animatronics will be still and silent.

Kids can still get up close and personal with the displays without the unnerving lights and noise.

Tickets are around $16.

The park is considering hosting more sensory-friendly events, in the future. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.