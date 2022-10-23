Jurassic Gardens in Volo hosting sensory friendly dinosaur display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a quiet walk on the wild side.

Jurassic Gardens in northwest suburban Volo is hosting special hours for guests with sensory processing disorders.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, the dinosaur animatronics will be still and silent.

Kids can still get up close and personal with the displays without the unnerving lights and noise.

Tickets are around $16.

The park is considering hosting more sensory-friendly events, in the future.