Ahead of July 4th, Chicago Fire Department reminds public of fireworks dangers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We show you the video every year - firefighters catching a mannequin on fire to illustrate the dangers of fireworks.

But there is a real, important message behind this summer tradition.

With the July 4th holiday coming up in two weeks from today, Chicago firefighters and doctors at UChicago Medicine want everyone to remember the damage illegal fireworks can do.

They say even a sparkler can cause serious burns if there is an accident.

In the demonstration this year, a firefighter used a sparkler to light a wooden mannequin's shirt ablaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire before the mannequin was destroyed.

Also, this year - with our recent dry weather conditions – there is an added danger of starting a brush fire.