Watch CBS News
Local News

Ahead of July 4th, Chicago Fire Department reminds public of fireworks dangers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We show you the video every year - firefighters catching a mannequin on fire to illustrate the dangers of fireworks.

But there is a real, important message behind this summer tradition.

With the July 4th holiday coming up in two weeks from today, Chicago firefighters and doctors at UChicago Medicine want everyone to remember the damage illegal fireworks can do.

They say even a sparkler can cause serious burns if there is an accident.

In the demonstration this year, a firefighter used a sparkler to light a wooden mannequin's shirt ablaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire before the mannequin was destroyed.

Also, this year - with our recent dry weather conditions – there is an added danger of starting a brush fire. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.