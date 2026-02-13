Man charged with Momence bar owner Courtney Drysdale's murder had history with victim, prosecutors say

The man charged with murder for shooting and killing Courtney Drysdale, owner of The Line Bar in Momence, had a previous history with his victim, according to prosecutors.

Julius Burkes, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder in Drysdale's death.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video from inside and outside the bar captured the entire incident. They said Drysdale opened her bar at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 as normal. About five minutes later, a white BMW sedan with a sunroof is seen on outside video entering the parking lot.

Prosecutors say Burkes can be seen getting out of the car and walking into the bar through the front door, wearing a bright yellow/green reflective jacket, a baseball cap, a head and neck covering under the hat, green and black MaxiFlex work gloves and glasses. Just before going in, Burkes allegedly takes a gun out of the right pocket of his jacket.

Prosecutors say once inside the bar, Burkes points the gun at Drysdale, orders her around the bar, and takes items from the cash register and office. He then tells her to sit on the floor behind the bar, and shoots her execution-style once, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say the video shows Burke start to walk away, then turn back and shoot Drysdale for a second time. He then goes back out to his car and drives away, the court documents say.

According to prosecutors, Burkes worked at The Line Bar under the previous owner, when it was called Kavalier's Bar, from 2017 to 2019. During that time he worked with Drysdale at the bar, and prosecutors said he was fired when she reported to the then-owner that he was stealing money from the bar.

Burkes was arrested the day after the shooting, just hours after the Kankakee County sheriff shared images of a suspect in Drysdale's murder.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office has filed a motion for Burkes to be detained until his trial for Drysdale's murder.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Burkes was already on bond in Indiana at the time of the shooting.

