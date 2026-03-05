Chicago man charged in string of burglaries targeting video gambling machines in southwest suburbs

A Chicago man has been charged with a string of burglaries targeting video gambling terminals at businesses in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Juelz Johnson, 18, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary.

Oak Lawn police said Johnson was part of a group of burglars who broke into two businesses and smashed open video gambling terminals to steal cash.

The first burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, when a group of 8 to 10 people broke into La Cocina de Mama restaurant at 5721 W. 95th St. The second happened on Feb. 5, when four people broke into Hashtag 95 restaurant at 6260 W. 95th St.

Johnson was arrested on Feb. 27 after detectives linked him to both burglaries, and Cook County prosecutors approved burglary charges against him on March 1.

Cook County Circuit Court records show Johnson also is charged with a similar burglary on Jan. 10 at Elsie's Café, at 6901 W. 111th St. in Worth.

Oak Lawn police said detectives were investigating other similar burglaries in the area.

Johnson made his first court appearance on the burglary charges on March 4, and was released from custody. He was due back in court on April 1 in Bridgeview.