Judge to issue verdict for Chicago police officers charged in 2022 shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers are expected to learn their fate after being charged in a 2022 shooting.

Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso are on trial after being federally charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct after an unarmed man was shot in Pilsen last summer.

Prosecutors closed their case against the sergeant and officer, and a verdict is expected Thursday at 1 p.m.

On the morning of July 22nd, 2022, the two officers were headed to training at the police academy when they saw a group of masked individuals at 18th and Morgan.

Chicago police said a shootout ensued.

But the State Attorney's Office later determined police fired first.

Surveillance video shows the two opening fire, leaving 23-year-old Miguel Medina seriously injured.

Prosecutors said Medina was walking with an armed teen when they were approached by officers in an unmarked car.

In court, Medina testified stating he thought the unmarked car was a group of gang members so he put his hands up to show he was unarmed. He held a cell phone and wine bottle in one hand.

The other hand was empty.

As the armed teen ran off, officers fired shots out of the patrol car. Medina was struck.

The teen then fired, but no officers were hit. Police stated Medina and the teen fired first.

That was the belief until the surveillance video was released and showed a different story.

If convicted the two could face 30 years in prison.