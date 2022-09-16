Chicago police officer, sergeant charged with shooting unarmed man in Pilsen in July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.

Chicago Police have previously described the July 22 incident at 18th and Morgan Streets as a shootout, but Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday said the two officers being charged were the first to open fire, and had no justification for opening fire on the 23-year-old man who was shot.

Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.

Both officers are assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Unit, and have been relieved of their police powers. They turned themselves in Thursday night. Foxx said they face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Police have said, shortly before 7 a.m. on July 22, two officers with the Major Accident Investigation Unit were driving to the police academy for training, when they spotted a group of four people wearing masks and loitering outside a closed store near 18th and Morgan streets.

Police have said, when one of the officers identified himself as law enforcement, one person in the group pulled out a gun and started shooting, prompting the officers to shoot back.

"They were masked up, obviously armed, and once our officer identified himself as a police officer, they began pulling a gun and shooting at our officers, trying to kill them," Police Supt. David Brown said at the time.

After the initial exchange of gunfire, the officers got out of their car, and the shooter ran off, continuing to fire at the officers, police have said.

However, Foxx said a review of evidence in the case contradicted the officers' claims, and shows that Liakopoulos and Reynoso fired first.

"The officers involved in this incident did not have provocation or justification to shoot the unarmed victim during this incident. The evidence does not support the use of deadly force related to the shooting of the unarmed victim, and was not lawful," Foxx said. "We cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence, even at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect our communities."

The person the officers shot, a 23-year-old man, was seriously wounded, but has since recovered, according to Foxx.

Foxx said that man was unarmed and never fired any shots at police.

"The victim, who was shot and injured in this incident, was not in possession of a weapon, nor did the victim fire a weapon at these two officers," Foxx said.

That 23-year-old man, Miguel Medina, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Liakopoulos.

The officers involved did not have body cameras, according to Foxx. The video evidence in the case came from surveillance cameras near the scene.

Foxx said neither officer has any criminal record, but she does not have their disciplinary records with CPD.

Foxx declined to say who did fire shots at police after the officers opened fire, saying further information on the case would be revealed at the officers' bond hearing Friday afternoon.

An innocent bystander, a 35-year-old man, also was grazed by a bullet, and was taken to a hospital in good condition. Police have said it's unclear if that person was shot by police or by the gunman who opened fire on officers. Foxx did not provide any further clarity on that on Friday.

Police have said the person who shot at officers got away, but the other three people in the group with him were arrested, including the 23-year-old man who was shot, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy.

Foxx said an investigation remains open in regard to the 17-year-old.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also is investigating the officers' use of force, but has yet to announce any findings.