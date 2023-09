Chicago police officers acquitted in 2022 shooting of unarmed man Two Chicago police officers have been acquitted of all charges in the shooting of an unarmed man last year in the Pilsen neighborhood. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso were found not guilty of felony charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting of 23-year-old Miguel Medina on July 22, 2022, following a bench trial in Cook County.