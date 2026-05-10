Judge to decide if special prosecutor is needed for "Operation Midway Blitz" investigation

A judge is set to decide whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate possible crimes by federal agents during "Operation Midway Blitz."

A coalition of organization officials and lawyers argues the agents' actions during Chicago's immigration crackdown have not been properly investigated by police or the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Lawyers cited two shootings by federal agents in Chicago and Franklin Park.

Despite public pressure and support from Gov. JB Pritzker's accountability commission, CBS News Chicago legal analyst Irv Miller calls the petition a long shot.

"I think the judge is going to rule tomorrow that they're not entitled to a special prosecutor because I think the judge is going to say, 18 months ago there was an election, and the people of Cook County decided that Eileen O'Neal Burke was going to be the prosecutor to make these decisions," Miller said.

In a statement, the Cook County state's attorney's office says they have a process for investigating federal officers, and they call the petition for a special prosecutor "frivolous."