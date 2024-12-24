Judge orders Chicago school board members to stay away from CPS CEO's contract talks with teachers' union

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered Chicago school board members to stay away from Chicago Public Schools' ongoing contract talks with the Chicago Teachers Union, after CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez accused the mayor's hand-picked board members of "hijacking" negotiations.

The judge said school board members should not be in on negotiations unless Martinez specifically asks for them to be there.

In court Tuesday, Martinez's attorney, William Quinlan, told a Cook County judge that three school board members attended contract negotiations between CPS and CTU on Monday, and intimidated CPS negotiators.

The board members allegedly told Martinez's negotiating team "We are empowered. We have all the cards. We have the mayor, the board."

"They're telling my team they have to agree," Martinez claimed, adding his negotiating team fears being fired if they don't do what school board members say.

On Friday, the Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously to fire Martinez without cause, but his contract allows him to stay on the job for six more months.

An attorney for the school board argued that the board members employ Martinez, and have final say on approving any proposed contract with CTU, although claimed Martinez was still the one negotiating a contract with the union.

Despite the school board's arguments, the judge in the case granted Martinez' request for a temporary restraining order keeping school board members away from contract negotiations.

The order also prohibits school board members from giving directives to the negotiating team. They would only be allowed to attend contract negotiations between CPS and CTU if Martinez asks them to.

"I think the winner today is the kids who hopefully will have a better agreement and have a better school system, because the law will be honored and the CEO will be able to negotiate the agreement without interference from anyone else with that," Quinlan said after the judge's ruling.

Martinez has said Johnson – a former CPS teacher and former CTU activist – asked him to resign in September, after he declined the mayor's request to take out a $300 million high-interest loan to pay for the costs of a new proposed teachers' contract and pension costs previously covered by the city. Johnson has publicly denied asking Martinez to step down, but sources told CBS News Chicago he did ask.

CBS News Chicago obtained a September email between a top aide for Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of the previous school board. The email provided talking points that would point to "cause" for Martinez's ouster.

The entire previous school board resigned in October after being pressured by the mayor to fire Martinez. Johnson then picked a new school board within days, and it was that newly chosen school board that later voted to fire Martinez.