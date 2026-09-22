Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Quinlan files lawsuit to block 3 rivals from getting on the ballot

Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Quinlan has filed a lawsuit seeking to keep three rivals off the ballot, arguing they shouldn't be allowed to run for mayor while also running for re-election to their current positions.

Quinlan filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, seeking to block Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas from running for mayor. While Pappas has told reporters she plans to run for mayor, she has yet to launch a formal campaign like Giannoulias and Quigley.

"Alexi, Mike and Maria want to run for Mayor, but none of them are willing to give up their current job to do it," Quinlan said in a statement. "Most Chicagoans can't afford to hold out for a better job while still collecting a paycheck from the one they've got. In this economy, they're lucky to keep the job they have. These politicians think the rules are different for them."

While Quinlan's lawsuit does not include Cook County Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas as a defendant, he is also seeking re-election while planning to run for mayor.

While candidates for mayor have begun circulating nominating petitions to get on the ballot, they cannot file them until Oct. 19, meaning no candidates have yet to officially seek a place on the ballot.

Quinlan's lawsuit argues that a recent change in Illinois state law means candidates can't run for mayor while also running for re-election to their current offices.

Before a 2024 change in state law, mayoral candidates could not begin filing nominating petitions until after the previous year's November general election, but are now required to file their nominating petitions by Oct. 26, eight days before the Nov. 3 election.

"In light of the amendment to the Election Code that advanced the petition filing deadline, it is illegal for candidates to run for Mayor of Chicago and another incompatible office in the general election," the lawsuit states.

Because the window for filing nominating petitions to get on the ballot for mayor runs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26, Quinlan's lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing schedule in his bid to keep them off the ballot.

CBS News Chicago is reaching out to Giannoulias, Quigley, Pappas and Cardenas for a response.