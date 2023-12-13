Chicago man charged in death of pregnant woman found along road in Lake County

Suspect arrested in death of pregnant woman found along road in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found on the side of the road in north suburban Lake County last month.

Juan Vega-Montoya, 37, is charged with concealment of a homicidal death in the slaying of 39-year-old Megan Lewis.

Her body was found along Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 in unincorporated Lake County near Wadsworth on Nov. 29, and an autopsy later determined she was 16 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and had been strangled.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives determined Vega-Montoya had picked up Lewis in Chicago on Nov. 26, and strangled her during an argument, then drove home and left her body in his car for two days, before dumping her on the side of Hunt Club Road on the night of Nov. 28.

Sheriff's officials determined the actual killing took place in Chicago, and have turned over all evidence to the Chicago Police Department to seek murder charges.

Vega-Montoya was due to make his first court appearance in Lake County on Wednesday. Sheriff's officials said prosecutors will seek to have him detained while he awaits trial.