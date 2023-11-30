Coroner identifies woman whose body was found on side of road in Chicago suburbs

Woman's body left on side of the road in far north Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman whose body was found on the side of the road in northern Lake County, Illinois, on Wednesday was identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 39-year-old Megan Lewis, a Chicago resident.

Authorities said preliminary autopsy results indicate Lewis was strangled to death. Lake County Sheriff's police said they initially suspected her death to be a homicide.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene on Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

"They believe it happened somewhere else, and her body was dumped in that location," Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

He added there was trauma to her face.