Several ambulances respond to West Town elementary school for possible chemical exposure

Several ambulances were called to Jose de Diego Community Academy on Thursday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, after several students apparently were exposed to a chemical.

According to dispatch reports, as many as 10 students were exposed to calcium hydroxide, which is used in a number of applications, including medical, agricultural, dental, construction, and industrial purposes, sometimes including chemistry class experiments.

It was not clear what the exact usage of the chemical was in this incident. Calcium hydroxide is a strong base material used to test the solubility of solutions, and can also be used to detect carbon dioxide. Improper exposure to the substance also can cause eye and airway irritation.

It was unclear if any students would be taken to hospitals.