Jordans Beauty Supply celebrating 45 years

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jordans Beauty Supply has spent the last 45 years on 79th Street and they're marking the anniversary with events, sales, and specials.

When you come to Jordans, you're greeted like family, by the whole family.

"We are not your average beauty supply," Bernita Jordan said.

Founder Ike Jordan spent the first 20 years of his career at a major beauty supply distributor before opening up shop on 79th Street on Chicago's South Side.

His maternal grandparents told him if he could do it for somebody else, he could do it for himself and he needed to feed his kids.

Two of those kids were Bernita Jordan and Larraine J. Bryant. They are no co-owners of Jordans.

As children, they worked behind the counter.

"They built a little crate for me to be able to reach the register and I could count," Bernita Jordan said.

The crate is gone and Bernita now owns the shop with Larraine. They create customized care for textured hair.

"We're not gonna tell you something just to sell it to you, we want it to work because if it works then you gonna come back to us," Bernita said.

The sisters say they were molded for this role. Larraine Bryant says she is learning on the job, just as their father says.

"You can't sell what you don't know. And I found out all your knowledge might not come from the labels of the container," Ike Jordan said.

That's why Jordans hosts classes for professional beauticians to maintain their licenses.

They offer classes and bring in manufacturers to teach local industry professionals.

"Natural hair is like a fingerprint, everybody is different," Larraine Bryant said. "A lot of people do need help. They need answers. So they come here in order to get answers."

Bernita Jordan said customers come from all over the city to shop.

Ike Jordan said customers "feel that they couldn't get no better customer service anywhere else in the world."

Jordans also delivers across the South and West Side.