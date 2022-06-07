Jonathan Hood: Christopher Morel is energizing the Cubs; the White Sox will win their division 'going away'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite a seesaw of a season, the White Sox are just a game out of a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Cubs are still showing glimpses of hope.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris caught up with ESPN 1000's Jonathan Hood to talk about both the White Sox and Cubs – including which Cubs rookie has been most impressive this season.

Without further suspense, that Cubs rookie is Christopher Morel.

"I'm going to lean with Morel because he's a bundle of energy. It's something that the North Siders have needed for a long time," Hood said. "You know, you remember when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo and others were around – they were Energizer Bunnies for the Cubs. I think Morel is along those same lines – and someone that needs to take care of this Cubs team."

Across town, the White Sox just finished a 2-4 road trip, though they did take the series from the Tampa Bay Rays. Are the White Sox set in their ways at this point, or could there still be a surge to come?

To answer that question, Hood advised looking back 39 years, to a White Sox team that played at old Comiskey Park and featured Carlton Fisk, Harold Baines, and LaMarr Hoyt – and as it happens, also had Tony La Russa as manager.

"The history – the history of the 1983 White Sox, when they were the American League Western Division champions. Do you realize they had the same win-loss record at that point in '83 as they have right now? It's just a lot of injuries, and Tim Anderson being out. You can take a look at a number of other players that's been in and out of the lineup," Hood said. "I just think that the Sox have to get healthy. Once the Sox get healthy, there will be no question in my mind that this team will win the division. It's just a stumbling block right now. It's hard for me to determine what White Sox baseball when they're in and out of the lineup. So I really believe that the White Sox will be able to win the division going away."

So what about La Russa? Is he on the hot seat, and should he be? Hood said La Russa isn't going anywhere unless he chooses to do so.

"He should be on the hot seat, but as long as Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner of the White Sox has a heartbeat, for sure, Tony La Russa will be in this job. As a matter of fact, when Tony is ready to walk away, that's when there'll be a new manager in place for the White Sox. You've got to know the history of Tony La Russa and Jerry Reinsdorf. They have know each other for a long time. They've been friends for a long time. So this clearly was Jerry Reinsdorf's hire – not Rick Hahn, the general manager – this was what Jerry wanted," Hood said. "So either the Sox are going to win the World Series with him or without him, but either way, Tony is going to be in place. Tony is going to walk away before he's let go. That's for sure."

On Tuesday, the Sox will try to make it three wins in a row when they welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to town – while the Cubs will face the Baltimore Orioles as they start a five-game road trip to Baltimore and then the Bronx.