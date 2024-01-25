Joliet West High School student charged with making threats against school on social media
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making threats towards his school in a social media post on Tuesday.
The teen was taken to the River Valley Justice Center where he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and disorderly conduct.
Joliet police said around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the department was notified of a possible threat about Joliet West High School. Investigation revealed it happened on the social media app Snapchat in a group chat used for students who are current freshmen at the school. A photo of two guns was posted in that chat.
Upon learning of the photo, a detective assigned as a liaison to the school immediately notified school administrators and security. An extra police presence was provided during arrival hours at the high school on Wednesday morning.
The 15-year-old was identified following an investigation as the suspect who created the Snapchat post. It was determined the teen was a current student at the high school.
Detectives arrived at the student's home, in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Street, where he was arrested without incident.
During a search of the student's bedroom, detectives found two loaded handguns, the same ones posted in the Snapchat post, with the serial numbers defaced.
No further information was available.
for more features.