Joliet West High School student charged with making threats against school on social media

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making threats towards his school in a social media post on Tuesday.

The teen was taken to the River Valley Justice Center where he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and disorderly conduct.

Joliet police said around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the department was notified of a possible threat about Joliet West High School. Investigation revealed it happened on the social media app Snapchat in a group chat used for students who are current freshmen at the school. A photo of two guns was posted in that chat.

Upon learning of the photo, a detective assigned as a liaison to the school immediately notified school administrators and security. An extra police presence was provided during arrival hours at the high school on Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old was identified following an investigation as the suspect who created the Snapchat post. It was determined the teen was a current student at the high school.

Detectives arrived at the student's home, in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Street, where he was arrested without incident.

During a search of the student's bedroom, detectives found two loaded handguns, the same ones posted in the Snapchat post, with the serial numbers defaced.

No further information was available.