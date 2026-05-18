Boy, 13, critically wounded in Joliet shooting

A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet.

Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in a home in the 400 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy inside with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The boy was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, and was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. No one was in custody Monday evening.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.