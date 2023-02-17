Old Fashioned Pancake House in Joliet catches fire

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A longtime restaurant in southwest suburban Joliet caught on fire Thursday night.

Crews were at the scene of the Old Fashioned Pancake House in the 2000 block of Jefferson Street on Joliet's West Side. Fire and smoke was showing at the building, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The restaurant has been operating in the city for nearly 35 years.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Joliet Fire Department said the fire was out and was contained to the roof.