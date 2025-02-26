Watch CBS News
Joliet, Illinois installs life rings on Des Plaines River after near-tragedy last summer

By Adam Harrington, Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Life rings installed along Des Plaines River in Joliet, Illinois
Life rings installed along Des Plaines River in Joliet, Illinois 00:30

New life rings are ready to save lives on the Des Plaines River in Joliet, Illinois, after an intense rescue last summer.

Joliet Fire Department Dive Team members on Wednesday morning installed eight life rings along the banks of the river in the city.

"We want to ensure that in the event of an emergency, our community has access to the tools they need to assist until first responders arrive," Joliet fire Battalion Chief Jim Batusich said in a news release. "This project is about saving lives, and we are proud to take steps toward making our riverfront safer for everyone."

joliet-life-ring-1.jpg
City of Joliet

On Aug. 12 of last year, a mom jumped into the Des Plaines River near Bicentennial Park in Joliet to save her 2-year-old daughter — but then needed rescuing herself.

Police officers had to throw out a water-rescue throw-bag to help keep the woman from sinking, police said. Meanwhile, Joliet fire crews used a float ring and ladder to get the woman out of the water.

Neither the child nor the woman was seriously hurt, but Batusich said in the release that it was a wake-up call about the need for better safety precautions on the river.

"I realized the need for greater safety measures in the area, particularly in the high-traffic BiPark district, which is home to many events and festivals," the chief said in the release. "Currently, the only accessible life ring is located behind Harrah's Casino, where it is difficult for people to see or access."

joliet-life-ring-2.jpg
City of Joliet

Batusich suggested pedestal-mounted life rings that would be more easily visible and accessible. Fire Chief Jeff Carey took the idea to the Joliet City Council, which unanimously approved the plan to install the life rings.

joliet-life-ring-3.jpg
City of Joliet
Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

