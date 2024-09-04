Joliet, Illinois police video shows rescue of woman from Des Plaines River

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Joliet police released dramatic video Tuesday showing the rescue of a woman from the Des Plaines River last month.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Joliet police were called for a report that two people had fallen into the river near Bicentennial Pak. Officers found some people at the scene using a bike as a makeshift "hold item" to help a woman who was still in the river, police said.

Officers threw out a water-rescue throw-bag to help keep the woman from sinking, police said. Meanwhile, Joliet fire crews used a float ring and ladder to get the woman out of the water.

Police later learned a young child had first fallen into the river, and the woman jumped in to rescue the child—only to end up needing to be rescued herself.

Others on the scene rescued the child before Joliet police and fire crews arrived, police said.

Neither the woman nor the child was seriously injured, police said.