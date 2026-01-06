Pair charged with stealing $5,000 worth of Funko Pop figurines from Joliet apartment

A man and woman have been charged with stealing $5,000 worth of Funko Pop figurines from an apartment in Joliet.

Demetrius Greene, 41, is charged with robbery, and Stacey Jones, 46, is charged with residential burglary.

Police said, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Marble Street, after the pair entered an apartment under the pretense of retrieving a personal item, and began stealing the tenant's Funko Pop collectible figurines and placing them into garbage bags.

When the tenant tried to stop them from leaving the apartment, Greene shoved him against a table, and then Greene and Jones left the building using a rideshare service.

Police later found the rideshare vehicle a couple miles away in the 1700 block of North Larkin Avenue, and after conducting a traffic stop, recovered the stolen figurines from Greene and Jones.

Greene was being held at the Will County Jail after his arrest. Jones was released from custody after she was charged.