Johnson, Vallas make final push for votes ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's do or die time for Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson as the mayoral runoff election is just a couple of days away. Both candidates have been making a final push to get out the vote in what's polls indicate is an already tight race.

A gospel concert rally for Brandon Johnson was held Sunday evening at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side. The candidate himself was expected to join supporters.

It was just one of several events on the agenda this Palm Sunday where the candidates are leaning on churchgoers for support.

Paul Vallas started his day at New Life Covenant Church also on the South Side. He met with members of the congregation and later appeared with former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn at a rally across town, pushing a message of unity.

"We need a strong, experienced voice in the mayor's office, someone who will draw his leadership team from the community, and will bring people to the table who are unite the city," Vallas said.

As for Johnson, he spent part of Palm Sunday at the Apostolic Faith Church in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood alongside Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, giving church members a sneak peak into his agenda.

"I am here to tell you today, the City of Chicago, we are going to disrupt this tale of two cities and finally usher in one story for one Chicago," Conyears-Ervin said.

With severe weather predicted for the afternoon on Election Day, the Chicago Board of Elections is now encouraging voters take advantage of early voting Monday.