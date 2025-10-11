Johnson, Sigcho-Lopez hand out "ICE Free Zone" signs to businesses, community members

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Saturday handed out hundreds of "ICE Free Zone" signs at the 25th Ward office.

The move comes days after Johnson signed the "ICE Free Zone" executive order, which prohibits ICE agents from using any city-owned property in Chicago.

"These will be signs of refuge. These will be signs of comfort and safety. These will be signs of resistance. These will be signs for the rest of the world to see that this is how you fight tyranny," Johnson said.

Community members, private landowners, medical providers, and others visited the site to get the signage. Some even asked for stacks of signs to put up outside of local businesses.