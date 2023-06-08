Watch CBS News
Local News

Bears president met with Mayor Johnson to discuss team possibly staying in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bears meet with Johnson to discuss possibly remaining in Chicago
Bears meet with Johnson to discuss possibly remaining in Chicago 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After buying a big piece of land in Arlington Heights for a new stadium, the Bears now say that suburb isn't their singular focus anymore.

So, how about staying in Chicago?

Bears President Kevin Warren met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday.

Afterward, they agreed that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together, and they look forward to further discussions.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.