Bears president met with Mayor Johnson to discuss team possibly staying in Chicago

Bears meet with Johnson to discuss possibly remaining in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After buying a big piece of land in Arlington Heights for a new stadium, the Bears now say that suburb isn't their singular focus anymore.

So, how about staying in Chicago?

Bears President Kevin Warren met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday.

Afterward, they agreed that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together, and they look forward to further discussions.