Mother's boyfriend charged after 2-year-old accidentally shoots and kills himself in Pullman

A Chicago man has been arrested on child endangerment and weapons charges in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head over the weekend in the Pullman neighborhood.

Johnny Hughes, 31, has been charged with child endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges.

Police said at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, 2-year-old Jamonte Shaw was inside a home in the 900 block of East 104th Street when he accidentally shot himself in the head.

Jamonte was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hughes, who is the boyfriend of Jamonte's mother, was at the home at the time of the shooting, and officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a laser sight between two layers of clothing on the top shelf of a bedroom closet, according to a police report.

Hughes allegedly told officers "we purchased it" when police asked him how he got the gun. Police determined he did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry permit because he is a convicted felon and not allowed to legally own firearms, and Hughes was taken into custody on Sunday. He also had failed to register as a gun offender as required by the city of Chicago.

According to the charges, Hughes left the loaded handgun unattended and within Jamonte's reach before the toddler got his hands on the gun and shot himself.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, a judge ordered Hughes to be held in jail while he awaits trial.