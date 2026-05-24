Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 2, dies after shooting himself in head in Chicago's Pullman community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Chicago's Pullman community.

Police said at 12:40 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was inside a home in the 900 block of East 104th Street when he accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.

The youngster was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

Police said a 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating Sunday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue