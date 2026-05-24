Boy, 2, dies after shooting himself in head in Chicago's Pullman community

A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Chicago's Pullman community.

Police said at 12:40 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was inside a home in the 900 block of East 104th Street when he accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.

The youngster was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

Police said a 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating Sunday.