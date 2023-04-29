Joffrey Ballet's 'The Little Mermaid' final shows happening this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to watch the Joffrey Ballet's performance of "The Little Mermaid."
The show undertakes a haunting version of the tale we're all familiar with.
Today's shows start at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House.
The final performance is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for all three performances and start at $36.
