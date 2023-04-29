Joffrey Ballet's 'The Little Mermaid' final shows happening this weekend

Joffrey Ballet 'The Little Mermaid' performing final shows this weekend

Joffrey Ballet 'The Little Mermaid' performing final shows this weekend

Joffrey Ballet 'The Little Mermaid' performing final shows this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to watch the Joffrey Ballet's performance of "The Little Mermaid."

The show undertakes a haunting version of the tale we're all familiar with.

Today's shows start at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House.

The final performance is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for all three performances and start at $36.