Joffrey Ballet hosting open auditions for 'The Nutcracker' at downtown Chicago studio

Joffrey Ballet holding open auditions for the 'The Nutcracker'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday season is closer than you think.

Ahead of the season, the Joffrey Ballet is holding auditions for its annual production of "The Nutcracker."

Starting at 5 p.m., any dancer over eight years old can try out at Joffrey's downtown dance studio, located at 10 E. Randolph St.

They are looking for dancers under four-and-a-half feet tall.