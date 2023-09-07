Joffrey Ballet hosting open auditions for 'The Nutcracker' at downtown Chicago studio
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday season is closer than you think.
Ahead of the season, the Joffrey Ballet is holding auditions for its annual production of "The Nutcracker."
Starting at 5 p.m., any dancer over eight years old can try out at Joffrey's downtown dance studio, located at 10 E. Randolph St.
They are looking for dancers under four-and-a-half feet tall.
