First Lady Jill Biden visiting Chicago Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Chicago Monday.
Dr. Biden is traveling with some cabinet members, including the secretaries of commerce, labor and education.
They'll meet with students at Rolling Meadows High School to talk about their Career Pathways program.
Then, a stop downtown at the Aon Center to highlight apprenticeship programs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.